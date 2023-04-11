Top 10 best-performing CEOs in the United Arab Emirates

Since 2019, Syed Baser Shueb has served as CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC), the UAE’s most valuable listed firm.

Under his leadership, the conglomerate has gone from being little known in 2019, as a company that ran fish farms and food and real estate businesses employing just 40 people, to becoming and the Arab world’s second-most valuable company with a market cap of US$235.94bn and one of the Middle East’s best-performing stocks. The Group has listed eight subsidiaries and invested billions of dollars into other companies.

Revenues have surged, with profits jumping 78% to a record US$8.9bn in 2022, driven by growth across its subsidiaries (Alpha Dhabi Holding and Multiply Holding) along with the group’s strategic acquisitions. The company invested US$2bn into green-focused companies under the Adani Group, extending its in India and Africa, and expanded into Latin America with an investment in Lulo Bank. And IHC’s total assets have expanded from US$215m at the end of 2018 to US$54bn in the third quarter of 2022.

Ranked ninth on Forbes’ top 100 CEOs in the Middle East in 2022, Shueb has other roles too. Since 2000, he has been Group CEO of the PAL Group of Companies, which owns 59% of IHC, and which has 20 different operating businesses, including PAL Cooling, a private district cooling company that is one of the key players in the UAE’s utilities services sector.

Shueb started out as a network engineer with the Royal Group in Abu Dhabi, before becoming a co-founder and CEO of PAL Technology, which became the PAL Group of Companies in 2008. Over the next two decades, PAL Group and Royal Group created, acquired, and merged a complex network of related companies.

