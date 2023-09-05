Despite the UK tech sector growing to 1.73 million, the number of female employees in the industry dipped between the first and second quarters of 2023.

That’s according to figures from the Office for National Statistics, which show the number of women working in technology was 3,000 fewer in the three months from April to June compared to the period January to March.

Overall, the sector saw an increase of 85,000 employees during this timeframe, prompting tech leaders to question whether caution over spending amid economic uncertainty may have disproportionately affected women in the sector.

“Tech companies should continue to focus on tackling the barriers for women entering the tech field, and showcase the steps they are taking to prove their commitment and heighten the attractiveness of the field,” comments Senna Baillie, Director of Community at VeUP.

“A career in tech means that not every day is the same, presenting new challenges and opportunities to learn and grow. Tech companies should mirror this and, in turn, cultivate an all-encompassing culture that encourages development and inclusiveness, bettering attitudes across the board.”

