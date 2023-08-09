European employees reveal extent of workplace discrimination

However, it shows clearly there is still plenty of work to be done.

Of those surveyed by the data, research and advisory firm, three in five (61%) people who identify as trans, genderqueer or non-binary have experienced workplace discrimination, while almost half (48%) believe they have been overlooked for a new role or promotion. Across the wider LGBTQIA+ community, 42% agree that they have faced workplace discrimination.

Religion is also an important factor. Half of respondents who belong to non-Christian religions, such as Buddhism, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism and East Asian folk religions have been ill-treated due to their identity.

On the upside, it seems a significant proportion of employers are working hard to make their businesses more inclusive places.

Overall, 38% of workers said their companies had a DE&I taskforce or team, with the UK performing best (45%) in this regard and Germany performing worst (29%). Forty-two per cent of organisations have provided workplace DE&I training in the past year.

Even more encouragingly, 83% of respondents whose companies have a DE&I team said it had been effective in implementing change.

“The good news is that there looks to be some progress among employers,” adds Corey.

“Employees recognise that most employers are working hard to resolve these issues and, while there is still work to do, senior leaders should be relieved that their DE&I initiatives are starting to make a difference.”

Read the full report: Investigating Intersectionality

