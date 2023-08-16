From a biodiversity perspective, L’Occitane works directly with more than 130 French farmers and 10,000 pickers to ensure the ingredients used in its products are of the highest quality and sourced as sustainably as possible.

There is a clear aim to develop regenerative approaches to protect and restore biodiversity in collaboration with partners, driving change for the business ecosystem and beyond.

Today, an impressive 80% of ingredients in L’Occitane rinse-off formulas are biodegradable.

Back in 2016, the group joined the RE100 initiative, committing it to achieving 100% renewable energy at all sites by 2025. L’Occitane is well on track to reach this target, having reached 80% in 2020 and 95% in 2021, according to its latest ESG report.

L’Occitane is also aligned with the net zero emissions target for 2030 and is on the path to becoming a carbon net zero company by 2050.

DE&I progress

Empowerment is one of L’Occitane’s social and community engagement pillars.

The group broke new ground in this area in 2020 by launching a global inclusive parental leave policy, giving primary caregivers a minimum of 20 weeks’ fully-paid leave and a secondary caregiver at least 12 weeks’ fully paid leave.

A year later, then-Managing Director Yves Blouin signed the CEO Pledge during LEAD Network’s CEO Roundtable, a commitment to improving the representation of women at executive level. At the time, women already held just over 50% of management positions, but signing the pledge was crucial in developing a culture that empowered all team members to actively support diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts.

Over the past couple of years, L’Occitane also conducted its first-ever DE&I survey across all entities and brands to gauge the thoughts of employees and communicate its roadmap in this area. Key targets include achieving a score of 70% in the Great Place to Work Trust Index.

The organisation is also in the process of appointing DE&I ambassadors in every nation.

Broader DE&I aims include:

Hire, support and promote people with diverse experiences in every managerial position

Make sure all employees feel valued and respected

Collaborate globally and engage different groups of employees

