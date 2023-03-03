Are firms doing enough to improve diversity in technology?

Businesses clearly have a duty to improve diversity in the workplace – and many are moving in the right direction.

But there is still plenty of work to be done, especially when it comes to the field of technology.

According to new research carried out by Wiley Edge, a significant majority of young tech workers perceive improving diversity as a low priority for their employers.

When asked whether their companies were making a concerted effort to increase diversity in their tech teams, just 27% of tech workers aged 18-24 said diversity was a big focus during recruitment.

Wiley Edge's findings have been published in its new ‘Diversity in Tech 2022’ report.

Anti-bias hiring crucial to improving diversity, finds Wiley Edge report

In carrying out its study, Wiley Edge 2,000 employees (aged 18-24) and 200 employers –all based in the UK at the time.

