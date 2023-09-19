Article
Leadership & Strategy

Strategic sourcing insight: Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

By Sean Ashcroft
September 19, 2023
Strategic sourcing will be explored in depth at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London next week.
Attend Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London for strategic sourcing advice & insight from Rolls Royce, PepsiCo & Diebold Nixdorf

Strategic sourcing will be one of the headline subjects under discussion at Procurement & Supply Chain Live London next week, as leading procurement professionals share insight around the subject.

The event takes place from 26-27 September at the Business Design Centre in Islington.

A must-not-miss programme of keynotes and panel discussions will run across two conference stages, including sessions looking at strategic sourcing – an important part of supply chain management, which deals with data collection, spend analysis, market research, negotiation and contracting. 

The subject will be explored in depth in The Strategic Sourcing Forum, a panel discussion exploring best practices and strategies for successful strategic sourcing initiatives. 

Strategic sourcing speakers include:

Other sessions that will offer insight and advice around strategic sourcing will be:

  • Procurement Excellence Unveiled, in which PepsiCo’s Global Procurement Senior Director Patsy Duncan shares her experience of successfully leveraging procurement strategies at the company to drive innovation, sustainability and value creation.  
  • Strategic Sourcing: Unleashing the Potential for Success is a keynote by Adrian Oyekanmi, who is Global Strategic Sourcing SVP at Radisson Hotel Group

An estimated 2,200 attendees will be at Procurement & SupplyChain LIVE London, to learn from these and other industry experts.

Other speakers include: 

View the agenda for a full itinerary of events, speakers and timings. 

You can register to attend either in-person – or virtually, because we have partnered with virtual events platform Brella to bring Procurement & SupplyChain LIVE London to YOU, no matter where you are in the world.

Author
Sean Ashcroft

