Strategic sourcing insight: Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE
Strategic sourcing will be one of the headline subjects under discussion at Procurement & Supply Chain Live London next week, as leading procurement professionals share insight around the subject.
The event takes place from 26-27 September at the Business Design Centre in Islington.
A must-not-miss programme of keynotes and panel discussions will run across two conference stages, including sessions looking at strategic sourcing – an important part of supply chain management, which deals with data collection, spend analysis, market research, negotiation and contracting.
The subject will be explored in depth in The Strategic Sourcing Forum, a panel discussion exploring best practices and strategies for successful strategic sourcing initiatives.
Strategic sourcing speakers include:
- Milind Tailor, Global Head, Procurement & Vendor Management at Diebold Nixdorf, the US multinational financial and retail technology company.
- Andrew Turner, Head of Corporate Procurement at property consultancy business JLL
- Benn Godfrey, Procurement VP, Raw Material, at Rolls Royce
Other sessions that will offer insight and advice around strategic sourcing will be:
- Procurement Excellence Unveiled, in which PepsiCo’s Global Procurement Senior Director Patsy Duncan shares her experience of successfully leveraging procurement strategies at the company to drive innovation, sustainability and value creation.
- Strategic Sourcing: Unleashing the Potential for Success is a keynote by Adrian Oyekanmi, who is Global Strategic Sourcing SVP at Radisson Hotel Group
An estimated 2,200 attendees will be at Procurement & SupplyChain LIVE London, to learn from these and other industry experts.
Other speakers include:
- Alisa Bornstein, Chief Procurement Officer, VISA Europe
- Matthew Harris CPO, Logistics & Services, A.P. Moller - Maersk
- Nicholas Wright, Director, Procurement Innovation (Digital & Talent) bp
- Alexander Tschentscher, Head of Supply Chain & Logistics Excellence & Strategy, Siemens AG
View the agenda for a full itinerary of events, speakers and timings.
You can register to attend either in-person – or virtually, because we have partnered with virtual events platform Brella to bring Procurement & SupplyChain LIVE London to YOU, no matter where you are in the world.