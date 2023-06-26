In recognition of UN World Refugee Day last week (June 20), more than 40 organisations have committed to hire 13,680 refugees, mainly Europe, for their workforce over the next three years.

This comes as the number of forcibly displaced people reaches a new high of 110 million, according to UNHCR, and as Europe faces the largest refugee crisis since World War II – with millions forced to flee their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Numerous other organisations have committed to help train more than 86,000 refugees in in-demand tech skills such as programming and cyber-safety – among these, Accenture (16,000), Cisco (10,000), Generali and Microsoft (5,000 each).

While leading recruitment agencies have committed to help a total of 152,000 find work, including Adecco (50,000), Randstad (40,000) and ManpowerGrop (30,000).

While proactive strategies by multinationals in the hiring and support of refugees is nothing new, the latest pledges mark the largest and most significant set of business commitments ever made to advance the economic integration of refugees,” according to the Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent), a global network of more than 300 companies committed to supporting the economic integration of refugees.

More than 200 companies have already joined Tent, and among these, 41 signed up to help last week.

Accenture Adidas, Blackstone, BP, Duni Group, ESS Group, FCC Medio Ambiente, Hempel, Hyatt, Ipsos, KFC, Kyndryl, Groupe L'Oréal, Menzies Aviation, PepsiCo, Pfizer, QSRP, Starbucks EMEA, Suez, The Body Shop, and The Kraft Heinz Company are among the other companies that have made recruitment commitments.