Hero MotoCorp to introduce electric vehicles in Europe

Hero MotoCorp announces that it will debut electric vehicles in the United Kingdom (UK) and key countries in Europe from 2024.

Hero MotoCorp Limited is an Indian multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer headquartered in New Delhi. It is currently one of the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturers and has a market share of about 46% in the Indian two-wheeler industry.

The company has sold more than 112 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales since it was founded in 1984. It currently sells its products in 47 countries across Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America.

This type of growth is a testament to the large amount of partnerships being established to accelerate Europe’s EV infrastructure.

Extensive global EV growth

Hero MotoCorp has eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including six in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh, as well as two world-class, state-of-the-art R&D facilities near Munich.

According to Reuters, the company has also been scaling up its EV presence in India and is on track to cover 100 Indian cities by December 2023.

In keeping with its vision ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, Hero MotoCorp is driven by innovation and extensive research and is now working to reinvent itself as a technology powerhouse that can serve global customers.

Expanding into Europe with its electric vehicles, Hero MotoCorp hopes to emerge as a trusted brand in key markets within the region, having announced a range of initiatives that include extensive growth plans - including expanding into electric mobility, new ICE vehicle categories and further ventures into Europe.

Hoping to deliver on its commitment to provide world-class experiences and products to its customers worldwide, the company unveiled three concept vehicles and three production-ready vehicles at EICMA - the world’s largest two-wheeler expo.

It also announced a road-map to enter the European markets such as Spain, France and the UK by mid-2024.

Expanding into electric mobility products

Speaking at EICMA, Niranjan Gupta, CEO at Hero MotoCorp said, “We are excited to showcase our latest products and technologies to our stakeholders here who have come from around the world. We are collaborating with highly credible partners in the UK, Spain and France to start commercial operations in each of these markets by mid 2024.