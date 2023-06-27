Big Five football leagues post record revenue, but net loss

English Premier League dominates European revenue

Of the Big Five, it is the English Premier League that is dominating the business of football.

Premier League clubs reported a 12% rise in overall revenues in the 2021/22 season, resulting in record aggregate revenue of €6.4bn – almost twice as much as the next best league, La Liga (€3.3 billion). Not far behind that is the Bundesliga (€3.1 billion).

Interestingly, reduced revenue from broadcasting rights in Italy saw Serie A record a decrease in aggregate revenues in 2021/22, tumbling 7% to €2.4 billion. In fifth place is Ligue 1, which actually saw the biggest growth, with revenue up 26%, thanks largely to new commercial deals.

However, what will be a concern for all clubs in the Big Five leagues is the spiralling wage bill which has stripped away operating profit to deliver that €324 million loss in 2021/22.

“The focus for all clubs must now shift to ensure long-term financial sustainability across the football system, and the introduction of new regulations across European football are appropriately timed to support this,” adds Bridge.

“Record growth in the Premier League continues to increase revenue polarisation between and within European football leagues, and every league faces new challenges brought by increased competition, regulation and the strain of a challenging macroeconomic climate.

“With the gradual introduction of UEFA’s Financial Sustainability Regulations from 2022/23, European clubs and leagues are set between the crossroads of some of the most pivotal regulatory changes that the game has ever seen, and a wave of investment into global football in an attempt to challenge the established system. And with emerging leagues looking to grow their offering and secure the best in on-pitch talent, European clubs’ future may be dependent on how sound their financial foundation will be and whether they can use that to remain competitive and relevant.”

Bridge is spot-on. Recent big-money moves in Saudi Arabia have seen high-profile players from Europe join the burgeoning domestic Pro League in the Kingdom.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have all signed lucrative, big-money packages with Saudi clubs, which will inevitably have a knock-on effect on wage demands and expectations across Europe.



Could the Saudi Pro League rival the Big Five? Watch this space.

