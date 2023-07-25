These are the five fastest-growing tech companies in the UAE

The MENA region has undergone a huge transformation in recent years, with technology and innovation driving economic growth.

Such a shift has seen the region’s tech startup ecosystem grow quickly, with regional startups raising record funding in 2022 – more than US$2 billion invested across sectors including fintech, e-commerce, health tech, and edtech.

Among the startup hubs driving such regional growth, the UAE cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi feature in the top five ecosystems from the MENA region, according to the 2023 Global Startup Report.

In particular, Abu Dhabi’s startup ecosystem value has seen staggering growth of 134%, from July 2020 to December 2022 – marking the sixth fastest globally and the top regionally.

And the emirates’ rise in the rankings is only likely to accelerate given the programmes and policies being rolled out.

The UAE Government has pledged to develop more than 8,000 SMEs and startups by 2030 with the goal of creating 20 startups valued at more than US$1 billion by 2031.

Acknowledging the boom in regional tech startups, big four firm Deloitte recently released its second regional Technology Fast 50, recognising and ranking the fastest-growing companies in the Middle East and Cyprus based on revenue growth over the last four years. Thirteen companies from the Emirates made it on to Deloitte's list for their revenue growth.

From media to mobility, fintech to digital commerce, we showcase the top five companies leading the UAE's fast-growing tech scene.

1

Founer and CEO: Tanaz Dizadji

Witnessing a staggering 816% revenue growth in the last four years, Dubai-based Brand Ripplr is the region’s number one influencer agency and platform – connecting leading brands with top content creators on social media.

Founded in 2017, the startup’s proprietary platform and technology enables brands to partner with more than 18,000 vetted regional creators and deliver effective influencer marketing campaigns.

It provides a front-to-end consumer management solution that caters to a growing portfolio of 150 clients, including global and regional brands such as Pepsi, Uber, e&, Nestle, Americana, Careem, Landmark Group and Johnson & Johnson. While there is no cost for either brands or influencers to sign up on the Brand Ripplr platform, the startup makes its revenue by receiving a percentage of a commission for the posts that clients buy through the platform.

The agency, which secured US$1 million in Series A investment from Dubai Angel Investors in 2020, works with more than 500 clients, but they have launched more than 2,000 campaigns across 15 MENA markets..

Its portfoilio of regional influencers spans fashion, fitness, beauty, food, and includes UAE’s Maya Ahmed, Kuwait’s Lujain Glam and Saudi’s Yara Alnamiah. – YOUTUBE FOOD CREATOR Hussain Sallam to hadeel marei to amy roko

This is the second startup for founder and CEO Tanaz Dizadji, who previously founded insydo, a search-centric product offering curated recommendations on Dubai's services, hotspots and activities.