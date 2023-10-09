Financial professionals are more worried about the impact of inflation on earnings than anything else, according to the results of extensive research carried out by ACCA.

More than half (54%) of the professional accountants surveyed by ACCA cited inflation as a top concern, followed by wellbeing/mental health (36%) and the impact of a global downturn on job opportunities (33%).

The study also underlined the impact that COVID-19 has had on the working life of Europe’s financial professionals.

Less than a third (31%) of respondents are now fully office-based, a figure which surely would have seemed unimaginable prior to the pandemic. Thirteen per cent are now fully remote, while 56% have a hybrid working arrangement.

Across Europe, younger respondents were more likely to report having fully office-based working arrangements, with almost two-thirds (64%) of Gen Z respondents taking this approach. Older age groups were significantly more likely to report hybrid or remote arrangements.