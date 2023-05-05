Boards retreat to the familiar

As economic instability and wider socio-economic issues saw boards prioritise experience in 2022, there was also a shift to those with more familiar or traditional skillsets.

The share of seats going to non-executive directors with CEO or CFO experience was at its highest level since 2019, at 37% and 21% respectively.

Given the economic volatility being experienced, it is perhaps unsurprising that financial services (46%) was the most sought-after industry background, followed by consumer and business services. Notably, 43% of the healthcare and life sciences boards seats went to directors with consumer experience, while 42% of technology and telecoms seats went to directors with financial services backgrounds.

Moreover, while sustainability and cybersecurity evidently remain key priorities for boards, data shows a drop in the share of seats going to directors with experience in these areas – 12% and 3% respectively. However, 31% of seats went to directors with experience on a broader sustainability committee.

Women gaining some ground

On a positive note, the number of women in positions of influence at FTSE 350 companies continues to improve and boards have made progress in appointing women in one of the four positions of influence required by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulations: CEO, CFO, Chairman or Senior Independent Director (SID).

While in 2021, 45% of companies had no women in at least one of the four positions, just a third (34%) are in the same situation now.

Nevertheless, while worth noting that more companies have at least one woman in prominent positions, the overall percentage for all roles has only gone up by one percentage point to 20%.

In general, the share of seats going to women hit a record high in 2022, at 58%, surely in part due to the FCA targeting 40% female board members by the end of 2025. Furthermore, the share of seats going to experienced female directors (59%) is higher than the share going to their experienced male counterparts.

On the flip side, a look at full board composition shows that, as of January 2023, an average of 41% of FTSE 350 seats were held by women, with only 55% of companies having reached the aforementioned 40% quota.

