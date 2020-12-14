Global Ventures/Capria Ventures transform emerging markets

In an announcement made by Global Ventures - a UAE venture capital firm - the company reported its partnership with Capria Ventures (Capria), a Seattle-based global investment fund-of-funds.

Capria is backed by international investors, such as Vulcan Capital, the Ford Foundation, Bill Gates, the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation and Unitus Labs. The partnership marks the company’s first investment in the MEA region and will see the two drive the transformation of emerging markets.

As part of its operations, Global Ventures backs global-minded founders who lead growth stage companies, as well as use technology to transform emerging markets. The firm has two funds to drive this, one of which focusses on technology companies addressing critical needs and demands in recently accelerated industries.

It is this fund that Capria has approved its investment in, representing the first time it has invested in the MEA region to drive rapid growth opportunities in the digital health, FinTech, EdTech and AgriTech sectors.

“We are delighted to welcome a new investor to the regional ecosystem. Capria is one of the first US fund-of-funds to invest in the region and is internationally renowned for its success in emerging markets. We are very excited to see the transformative impact this investment and partnership will have across the region. We’re very much looking forward to our partnership with Capria and expanding ties between our regional ecosystem and other high-growth markets,” commented Noor Sweid, Founder & General Partner of Global Ventures.

“Capria has always backed fund managers across the globe with aligned interests and incentives. Our collaboration is our first entry into the region, which will diversify our investors’ access to opportunities in a region seeing significant growth in the digital health, FinTech, EdTech and AgriTech sectors. We are already seeing synergy between Global Ventures’ portfolio and the portfolios of our Capria Network managers in Asia, LatAm and Africa,” added Susana Garcia Robles, Venture Partner at Capria Ventures.

