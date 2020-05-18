Hill International awarded contract to manage infrastructure improvements at Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi

The ninth largest construction management firm in the United States, Hill International, announced on March 30 that it has received a contract from Zakum Development Company (ZADCO) to provide project management services in connection with certain infrastructure and facilities improvements on Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

ZADCO operates the Upper Zakum, Umm Al Dalkh and Satah oil fields for its shareholders, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ExxonMobil and Japan Oil Development Company. Crude oil from these fields is pumped to Zirku Island, located 140 kilometres northwest of Abu Dhabi, for further processing, storage and export. Projects included under Hill's contract include a jetty extension, shore protection, amenity centre renovation, service area sub-station upgrade, and construction of various new facilities.

"We are honoured that ZADCO has entrusted Hill with helping execute these major projects," said Mohammed Al Rais, Regional President (Middle East) for Hill's Project Management Group.