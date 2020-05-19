Eni and ExxonMobil submit development plan for joint venture LNG project in Mozambique

The Italian energy company, Eni, and the US petroleum oil and gas firm, ExxonMobil, have submitted development plans for their joint venture.

The Mozambique Rovuma Venture provided the government with plans for the first phase of the Rovuma LNG project.

The project will produce, liquefy, and market natural gas sourced from Mamba fields in Area 4 block on the coast of Mozambique.

As part of the first phase, the two firms aim to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) gas trains with the capacity of 7.6mn tons of production per year.

Final investment decisions by venture parties are planned for 2019, whilst the project is anticipated to be operational by 2024.

ExxonMobil will be responsible for the construction and operation of the natural gas liquefaction facility, whilst Eni will construct and operate the upstream facilities.

“We are excited to be progressing the Rovuma LNG project, working with the government and leveraging the expertise and capabilities of all of the partners,” state Liam Mallon, ExxonMobil Development Company’s President.

“The Rovuma LNG Project is moving forward swiftly,” noted Stefano Maione, Executive Vice-President for the Mozambique Program at Eni.

“The size of the project makes it not only an important investment in the country, but also supports economic growth and opens new opportunities for Mozambicans.”