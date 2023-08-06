Honeywell bets on high-growth markets with new Dubai CEO

To truly win at business in emerging markets, you need a leader who not only resides within those markets, but who truly understands them – and can deliver local solutions for local markets.

That may well be the thinking behind Honeywell’s new leadership appointment.

Former Microsoft India CEO Anant Maheshwari has been named the new CEO for Honeywell’s High-Growth Markets – and will relocate from India to Dubai.

"After seven years, inspired with a growth mindset, it's time for me to move forward… to a different industry, a new geography & a broader role," Maheshwari recently announced on his LinkedIn.



Maheshwari will lead the company’s business across a diverse set of geographies in emerging markets, including India, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, China, Central Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

This move comes as Honeywell, a US-headquartered industrial conglomerate with global revenues of US$35 billion, is looking increasingly to emerging markets for accelerated growth – with plans for this portfolio to make up half of its revenues within the next few years – bringing in US$20 billion revenues by 2024.

The company, which raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts in April on the back of increased sales (net sales grew 5.8% in the first quarter of 2023) is betting big on emerging markets, as aviation returns to pre-pandemic levels and sustainability becomes high priority.

Maheshwari succeeds Ben Driggs, who has led Honeywell’s global emerging markets, from the US, for the last 18 months.

