KBW Investments signs majority acquisition of Grayscale Interiors

KBW Investments has announced the signing of a majority acquisition of Grayscale Interiors.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO, KBW Investments, said: “After partnering with Grayscale Interiors for several projects that required bespoke interior fit-outs, it was clear that having the company join the KBW Investments portfolio would increase our group’s capability to address projects from the early conceptual development and planning stages, all the way to project management and execution stages. Grayscale’s strong focus on business development, industry integrity and best practice implementation, and finally, high quality end product, is exactly the type of venture that appeals to KBW for strategic growth aims."

Founded in 2013 Grayscale Interiors is a three-year-old company operating out of the UAE specialising in interior fit-outs for a varied range of projects across sectors including hospitality and commercial building developments. With more than two decades of practical and theoretical experience in the Australian construction sector, Grayscale currently has a project roster that includes the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, with plans to expand now that the KBW majority acquisition is completed.

