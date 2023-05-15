Kin + Carta expands European reach with latest acquisition

Kin + Carta, a leading consultancy firm in the field of digital transformation, has boosted its global data and AI capabilities with the acquisition of Forecast Data Services.

The move sees Kin + Carta double its European data practice to more than 100 employees, thus accelerating the company’s data and artificial intelligence strategy amid rising demand for AI capabilities, advanced predictive data solutions and data science. Overall, the London-headquartered business employs around 1,700 people.

Edinburgh-based Forecast, which also has a delivery hub in Poland, harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to drive business performance. Core capabilities include data infrastructure, advanced analytics and commercial insights.