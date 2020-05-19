POWER-GEN Europe and Renewable Energy World Europe 2016 launches call for papers

POWER-GEN Europe and Renewable Energy World Europe 2016’s call for papers is now open. The authors of the chosen papers will be asked to present in Milan, Italy during the event from 21st-23rd June 2016. Abstracts should be submitted through the event’s website, no later than Friday 30th October 2015.

The speakers at POWER-GEN Europe and Renewable Energy World Europe 2016 will benefit from a heightened professional profile, the opportunity to represent their company and the chance to network with high-level influences.

The key topics for the papers are:

· Automation, Controls & Monitoring

· Decarbonisation & Energy Efficiency

· Energy Business & Strategies

· Energy Storage

· Gas-Fired Generation

· Generators & Electrical Systems

· Global Market Opportunities

· Integrated Energy Systems

· Integrated Energy Technology

· Modern Plant Management

· Nuclear Power

· Renewable Plant & Technology

· Renewable Projects & Planning

· Steam Plant Technology

POWER-GEN Europe and Renewable Energy World Europe is a dynamic centre point for the industry to share challenges and discuss solutions for advancing Europe’s energy future. In 2015 the conference in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, attracted almost 10,000 attendees from over 100 countries.

All abstracts must be submitted in English, using the form found on the POWER-GEN Europe and Renewable Energy World Europe website:www.powergeneurope.com