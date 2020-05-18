Seikh Mohammed unveils new Dubai Harbour project

A new Dubai Harbour capable of handling 1,400 vessels is to be built on the Dubai waterfront.

The Dubai Harbour project will be developed by Meraas Holding and will include a 135-metre-high tower, Dubai Lighthouse, a luxury hotel and an observation deck. It will also feature a 150,000-square foot cruise liner terminal capable of handling 6,000 passengers.

The new marina will increase Dubai’s capacity for handling yachts by around 50 percent and will add the capacity to handle larger yachts of up to 85 metres in length.

The project will be built on a site at Mina Seyahi, between Jumeirah Beach Residence and Palm Jumeirah, and will integrate the current Skydive Dubai, Dubai International Marine Club and Logo Island. The project will be developed in several different stages and is expected to take four years to complete once work starts.

The master plan for the project was unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday. He said on the project: "I am confident that the project will have a highly positive effect on our entire region’s tourism sector. We are keen to encourage new projects and promote investments that will contribute to bringing to the region more tourists interested in experiencing this part of the world."

Read the January 2017 edition of Business Review Middle East

Follow @BusinessRevME