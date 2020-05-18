Three Things to Expect from Meraas Holding’s motiongate Dubai

Dubai has a huge number of large ongoing construction projects as the Emirate gets ready to host the World Expo 2020.

Dubai Parks and Resorts in one such development being conducted by a Meraas Holding subsidiary, and will comprise three theme parks – Bollywood Parks Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai and motiongate Dubai.

READ MORE: Meraas Holdings to Build First Legoland Theme Park in the Middle East

Here is what customers can expect to find at the Hollywood-inspired motiongate Dubai:

Four million square feet of space comprising four special zones and 27 attractions Themed dining and retail outlets A special zone dedicated to DreamWorks Animations and its iconic characters, with 12 attractions

Raed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Dubai Parks and Resorts, said: “We are extremely proud of our alliance with DreamWorks Animation. Working with the studio has been a rewarding experience with its creativity serving as an inspiration for the overall planning of Dubai Parks and Resorts.

"The zone at motiongate Dubai will offer incredible up close and personal interactions for guests with DreamWorks Animation’s strong character portfolio that holds timeless appeal. The themed zone will also add an exhilarating dimension to Dubai’s tourism offerings and give one more reason for visitors around the world to include Dubai as must-visit holiday destination.”