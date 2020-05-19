Smurfit Kappa invests in Austrian facility to improve efficiency and sustainability

Leading paper packaging manufacturer, Smurfit Kappa is making a huge, multi-million euro investment in its Austrian paper mill in Nettingsdorf. The state-of-the-art technology that will be added to the facility is set to significantly reduce CO2 emissions while increasing production.

A recovery boiler will be built by 2020 and a new steam turbine by 2022. Smurfit Kappa already boasts the lowest energy consumption in the paper industry, and that will be reinforced by this investment. The company’s products are all 100 percent renewable and produced as sustainably as possible.

The new boiler will produce energy out of biomass, reducing CO2 2082 emissions at the Nettingsdorf mill by 40,000 tonnes – 1.5 percent reduction in Smurfit Kappa Group’s total CO2 emissions. Smurfit Kappa recently announced in its 2016 Sustainability Development Report that it has already cut CO2 emissions by 23 percent, and is well on the way to meeting its 2020 target of 25 percent.

Speaking about the investment, Günter Hochrathner, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Nettingsdorf said: “This is a very positive step for the mill. The new boiler and turbine will help us to become even more efficient, which in turn will benefit both our people and the wider community. Nettingsdorf Paper Mill has a long history in the area and this investment in technology secures the long-term future of the mill.

“At Smurfit Kappa, we believe in sustainability in every fibre because, by taking a sustainable approach to every aspect of our company and products, we become more efficient. This new development will enable us to ensure the long-term supply of the high-quality, sustainable container board our customers expect from us.”

Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Europe said: “This investment builds on our commitment to help create a sustainable future by building a profitable business based on responsible principles. Sustainable innovation creates value for our customers and our shareholders – but it also plays a vital role in ensuring that the communities surrounding our sites are part of our long-term vision.”