Thomas Cook: brand relaunches as online travel agency

September 2019 saw Thomas Cook - one of the oldest airlines and travel agencies - go into liquidation and ultimately collapse after discussions relating to the company’s future failed to produce funding. The collapse instantly grounded all flights and resulted in the cancellation of bookings.

Since then, the company's assets have been acquired by Fosun Tourism Group for US$14.2mn. As of Wednesday 16 September 2020, the Thomas Cook brand has been relaunched solely as an online travel agency, with no physical stores.

Despite World Tourism Organisation figures reporting a 65% dropping in tourist trips during the first half of 2020, Thomas Cook’s Chief Executive in the UK - Alan French - commented that the company is taking a ‘long view’ approach. “We are launching now clearly aware of the short-term challenges posed by the pandemic,” commented French .

“We know Brits are keen to travel but feel nervous about safety and any changes to government rules on quarantine. We are only selling destinations on the travel corridor list and all the hotels are flexible. We won’t charge customers a fee to change their holidays if government rules change,” he added.

Currently the company is selling holidays to ‘quarantine free destinations’ that are on the UK government’s travel corridor list, such as Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Ireland and Turkey. As government restrictions lift, the company will add more destinations and types of accommodation.

As part of its relaunch, Thomas Cook’s new brand mission is to help its customer design their dream holiday. “Whether it’s a last-minute city break to Rome or that long-awaited family getaway to Rhodes, our new search function helps you find whatever you’re looking for, so you can build your trip the way you want it - your choice, your holiday,” states Thomas Cook on its new website .

