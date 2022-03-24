Experiential, purpose among travel trends – American Express

People are planning to spend more on travel in 2022 than in previous pre-pandemic years, and booking trips with more purpose than ever.

That’s according to the newly released 2022 Global Trends Report from American Express , which revealed that in Q4 2021, global Card Member bookings made through American Express Travel were up 24% compared to 2019 and have continued to strengthen in 2022.

The report, based on data from the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India and the UK, shows spending on travel in 2022 is set to outpace pre-pandemic levels. More than four in five (86%) are expecting to spend more or the same on travel this year compared to a typical pre-pandemic year, with consumers prioritising travel over physical purchases – 65% say they would rather take their dream vacation than purchase a new car. When it comes to frequency, tourists plan to travel more, with 62% expecting to take 2-4 trips in 2022.

And when it comes to the motivation for travel and type of travel booked, purpose reigns supreme with consumers saying they are travelling to see the people and places they love, celebrate important life events, embark on wish list trips, and experience in-person events.

“The pandemic has made all of us, including travellers, assess what is truly important,” says Audrey Hendley , President of American Express Travel. “The Global Travel Trends Report shows that tourists are making up for lost time and being thoughtful about who they travel with, the places they visit, the brands they support, and how they spend their money as the travel industry moves forward.”

So, what are the trends that will dominate consumer travel in 2022?