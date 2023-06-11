ME Time: Make the Middle East your next wellness destination

Move over, Asia, the Middle East region is posturing to become the world’s next big wellness destination.

While some countries in the region have already dipped a toe into wellness, opening high-end health resorts or five-star spas (here’s looking at you Dubai), the latest destinations are reaching greater wellbeing heights.

With the aim of promoting self-healing and self-discovery, these new-generation regional resorts are not only fully immersive and entirely holistic – blending wellness, culture, history, luxury and sustainability – but they are uniquely Arabic.

Tapping into the serenity and spirituality of the desert landscape and harnessing the unique characteristics of therapies, rituals and ingredients deeply rooted in Arabic culture, the region is rolling out a growing list of wellness destinations to lure travellers actively seeking ways to enhance personal wellbeing and mindfulness.

Take Qatar. Last year, the Gulf nation became home to the world’s first wellness destination to embrace Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) as its philosophy.

Quite literally a hidden oasis in the heart of Qatar’s desert landscape, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som – the Middle East branch of the world-renowned Thai-born wellness retreat Chiva-Som and the region’s first full-immersion wellness resort – has integrated TAIM throughout its approach to wellness.

Region’s first full-immersion wellness resort embraces TAIM

The resort has brought on board dedicated TAIM practitioners to deliver TAIM-inspired treatments like Hijama, a blood-letting therapy similar to cupping that is designed to rid the blood of impurities; an abdominal massage using a warm herbal compress created with herbs indigenous to the Arabian-peninsula; and a camel milk slimming body mask.

TAIM also inspires the cuisine. Nourishing dishes rooted in Arabic health-food traditions feature indigenous herbs and spices, and traditional Arabic superfoods like figs, dates, olives, and camel milk, bolstered by healthy cooking techniques to ensure maximum nutrition. While a menu of medicinal teas, courtesy of the in-house apothecary, offers inner restoration and relaxation, especially when taken in the House of Wisdom, a library housing thousands of books, thanks to a partnership with the Qatar National Library.

According to Sadie Johannessen, Zulal’s director of health and wellness, “TAIM’s key principle is restoration and life balance through good diet, physical therapies and fitness, mental health and rest, optimal digestion and elimination, and nurturing of the spirit.”

This applies to both individuals and families, and uniquely, Zulal offers a Family Wellness concept delivering multi-generational practices and activities designed to encourage connection and positive habits.