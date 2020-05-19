Article
Carrefour outlines plan to stop using all disposable packaging by 2025

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Carrefour has laid out its commitment to move away from disposable packaging completely by 2025.

The French retailer says its plan is to reach its target of '100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging' for the Group’s own brands within the next seven years, part of its food transition for all campaign and in support of the government's pact in the country for plastics to achieve a 100% circular economy of packaging.

Carrefour will stop selling plastic straws by the end of this year, with the removal of plastic from its Organic Carrefour range of products set to be completed by 2020. By 2022, 022, it will be using 50% recycled plastics for its juice and soda bottles and 50% for its water bottles.

Its commitment is the latest effort from a major retailer to tackle the move away from plastics, with Business Chief earlier this year reporting Iceland's plan to eliminate plastics from its own label range by 2023.

"The world has woken up to the scourge of plastics," said Iceland's Managing Director Richard Walker at the time. "A truckload is entering our oceans every minute, causing untold damage to our marine environment and ultimately humanity – since we all depend on the oceans for our survival.

"The onus is on retailers, as leading contributors to plastic packaging pollution and waste, to take a stand and deliver meaningful change."

Sustainability