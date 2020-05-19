Article
Digital Strategy

Carrefour's digitisation continues with acquisition of majority stake in Quitoque

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Carrefour has taken a majority stake in foodtech startup Quitoque as it further accelerates its digitisation.

Earlier this year, the French retail giant revealed its much-anticipated transformation plan for the next four years, titled 'Carrefour 2022' and centred around a sizeable investment in its digital presence.

Now it has taken the step of taking over Quitoque, one of France's most innovative food companies. Through a subscription system, Quitoque offers each week varied and healthy recipes to be prepared at home with local, organic and seasonal products.

See also:


E-commerce is a key target for growth for Carrefour and this investment establishes its position in the foodtech sector, though Quitoque's co-founders will continue to manage the running of the company.

"Carrefour constantly strives to be closer to its customers and to enrich the shopping experience by offering innovative services that simplify everyday shopping," said Marie Cheval, its Executive Director Customers, Services and Digital Transformation.

"At the crossroads of digital and food, Quitoque will enable us to strengthen our position in the foodtech industry in order to provide an omnichannel response to new consumer habits through the combination of proximity, convenience and quality."

CarrefourCarrefour strategyCarrefour 2022Carrefour Quitoque
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability