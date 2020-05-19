Carrefour's digitisation continues with acquisition of majority stake in Quitoque

Carrefour has taken a majority stake in foodtech startup Quitoque as it further accelerates its digitisation.

Earlier this year, the French retail giant revealed its much-anticipated transformation plan for the next four years, titled 'Carrefour 2022' and centred around a sizeable investment in its digital presence.

Now it has taken the step of taking over Quitoque, one of France's most innovative food companies. Through a subscription system, Quitoque offers each week varied and healthy recipes to be prepared at home with local, organic and seasonal products.

E-commerce is a key target for growth for Carrefour and this investment establishes its position in the foodtech sector, though Quitoque's co-founders will continue to manage the running of the company.

"Carrefour constantly strives to be closer to its customers and to enrich the shopping experience by offering innovative services that simplify everyday shopping," said Marie Cheval, its Executive Director Customers, Services and Digital Transformation.

"At the crossroads of digital and food, Quitoque will enable us to strengthen our position in the foodtech industry in order to provide an omnichannel response to new consumer habits through the combination of proximity, convenience and quality."