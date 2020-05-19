DENSO completes epic road trip across Europe to promote its new Iridium TT spark plug

There’s been a rise in big PR stunts to draw interest from the media thanks to social media and increased competition in a range of industries. Manufacturer DENSO jumped on board and sent two racing drivers across Europe to promote its new Iridium TT spark plug.

During the journey, British driver Rebecca Jackson went head-to-head with Russian Natalia Freidina at three of Europe’s most interesting tracks. They started at Moscow Raceway before moving onto Poland’s Poznan Circuit, the trip culminated in an event for DENSO customers and invited press at Brands Hatch in the UK.

Jackson and Freidina drove a specially-liveried Lotus Exige S around Europe visiting the tracks for the head-to-head challenge but also exploring some of Europe’s lost F1 heritage.

This was all filmed for use across DENSO’s social channels, generating interest for the brand and its new product. While the Track 2 Track challenge wasn’t to test the longevity of the new spark plug, it did celebrate DENSO’s dedication to its customers as well as its long history within motorsport.

In putting together the Track 2 Track challenge not only did DENSO bring its customers – owners of automotive businesses across Europe – further into the brand but it used the influence of the two drivers to further its reach.

This is something all businesses can learn from. For example, Rebecca Jackson has wide media reach and a large social following, which she used to promote what she was doing with DENSO. This led to a large boost in followers for the brand and ensured the video content was seen by a wide range of people. Jackson also sent out press releases and news to her database of journalists and newsletter subscribers.

DENSO saw the benefit of working with influencers in its industry to successfully spread the word about the new product and the Track 2 Track challenge.

When it comes to business to business marketing it’s important to explore out-of-the-box ways to promote what you do. Offering exciting events to your customers will help to keep them loyal and bring them closer to what you’re doing. Meeting customers face-to-face is also a great way to explore other opportunities for working together as well as finalise sales and build on the working relationship.

To find out more information about DENSO and the Track 2 Track campaign, or to see pictures and videos from the trip, visit www.densotrack2track.com.

Follow @BizReviewEurope