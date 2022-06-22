Cloud, AI, cyber, 5G insights at TECH LIVE LONDON event

Global technology leaders, innovators and influencers will descend on London tomorrow for the TECH LIVE LONDON hybrid event.

Being held 23-24 June at London’s historic Tobacco Dock events venue, the two-day conference and technology showcase will also be available to attend virtually for viewers around the globe.

The latest instalment in the TECH LIVE series which began in 2021 will feature four live zones – Technology & AI LIVE, Cloud & 5G LIVE, Cyber LIVE, and March8 LIVE.

With a comprehensive content programme featuring senior thought leaders and industry experts, this is your chance to be part of the conversations shaping tomorrow’s world today.

There are many inspirational speakers taking to the live and virtual stages, delivering inspirational keynotes, debating in roundtables or discussing trends in fireside discussions and Q&A sessions. This is a unique opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the world's largest companies and innovative start-ups.

Some of the most popular sessions are panel discussions, where executives come together to address hot topics and field questions from the live audience (while also being able to answer questions sent in from virtual attendees via the Brella event app).

Panel highlights from two-day TECH LIVE LONDON hybrid event

Title: The Digital Workforce

Time: 23 June, 10:30am

Stage: Tech & AI

Speakers: Kreshnik Mati, Vice President, Technology, Klick Health

Susan Standiford, Chief Product and Technology Officer, StepStone

Shubhi Rajnish, Group Head of Information and Digital Technology – Corporate, BAT

Title: The Future of Cyber

Time: 23 June, 2pm

Stage: Cyber

Speakers: Guus Franke, Founding Partner, Axiom Partners

Andrzej Kawalec, Head of Cybersecurity, Vodafone Business

Lesley Kipling, Chief Security Advisor, Microsoft

Title: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Telco

Time: 23 June, 3pm

Stage: Cloud & 5G

Speakers: Nitu Kaushal, Managing Director Intelligent Edge, Europe, Accenture

Ceren Clulow, Digital Connectivity Manager, Nottinghamshire County Council

Karin Meurk-Harvey, Chief Commercial Officer, Smart DDC

Title: AI in Manufacturing

Time: 23 June, 3pm

Stage: Tech & AI Virtual

Speakers: Jeff Winter, Industry Executive, Manufacturing, Microsoft

Andreas Welsch, VP Solution Management, Extensions & AI, SAP

Patrick Bangert, VP of AI, Samsung

Title: OT Cyber Security

Time: 24 June, 11:30am

Stage: Cyber

Speakers: Simon Chassar, Chief Revenue Officer, Claroty

Ian Lilleby, Group CISO, Sonnedix Group

Rob Dyson, Global OT & IoT Security Services Leader, IBM

Title: Barriers Recruiting Women to STEM

Time: 24 June, 12pm

Stage: March8

Speakers: Samantha Humphries, Head of Security Strategy, EMEA, Exabeam

Paulina Laurie, Head of Women in Tech, Frank Group Recruitment

Title: Securing the Metaverse: Understanding the New Attack Surface

Time: 24 June, 2:30pm

Stage: Cyber Virtual

Speakers: Lisa O’Connor, Managing Director, Accenture

Antony Kagoo, Head of Innovation, Communication, Media & Information Services, UK & Europe, TCS

TECH LIVE LONDON leads on content, networking, experiences

On top of excellent content and essential networking opportunities, attendees can also experience the TECH Showcase featuring the latest cutting-edge technology – including the chance to get behind the wheel of an F1 racing car.

“It’s fair to say the world seems like a pretty gloomy place right now, what with war, financial hardship, climate change and inequality,” says event host, BizClik Media Group’s Chief Content Officer Scott Birch.

“This event aims to shed some light on how technology can help to solve some of these problems, and showcases the great work being implemented right now but also looking to what is possible in the future.”

TECH LIVE LONDON is brought to you by BizClik Media Group, in association with Claroty , Salesforce , Kainos , Oracle , Virtus Data Centres , CloudFactory , Norwegian Data Center, umlaut , and Africa Data Centres .

