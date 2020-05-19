Digital convergence campaign is first of its kind

A digital production company came up with a fun and innovative way to educate Telkom customers about the advantages of switching to a convergence service.

Rapid Blue Digital (RBD) set up a state-of-the-art big screen at the Tygervalley Mall which allowed shoppers to enjoy an interactive game aimed at getting over Telkom’s convergence message.

Called the Telkom Convergence AR Project, RBD, which is an arm of television production house Rapid Blue, conceptualised, designed and developed the interactive marketing experience which was a big hit with visitors to the mall.

The big screen supplied by Pixel Displays is the first of its kind in Africa in terms of size and the launch at Tygervalley Mall saw consumers flocking to the activation where great interest was shown in Telkom’s Convergence offering.

Brett Levy, RBD’s Managing Director, said: “We are the market leaders in Africa in Augmented Reality and are truly proud of the work that everyone has put in to get this activation to the scale that it is.

“Most AR experiences of this nature are within a 2,5m viewing distance area – this monster places the consumer 6m away from the screen. This is only the beginning”.

The concept of Convergence which is known as FMC – Fixed Mobile Convergence is well adopted overseas – but quite new in South Africa. This is when you get your voice, data and mobile connectivity from one supplier.

After the highly successful Tygervalley experience, the Telkom Convergence Roadshow shifted to Durban’s Gateway Shopping Mall and by mid-February hits South Africa’s economic hub – Sandton City.

Levy said: “We are confident that there are other brands out there that will want to push this technology even further and we welcome them to engage with us to help them achieve it.”