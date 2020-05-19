Expedia Summit: make Africa your destination

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

Expedia will be holding two summits where it will reveal important insights that will enable South African travel and hospitality companies to harness the internet to grow sales and develop an online presence.

The Expedia Supplier Summit (8th May) will cover data, market insights, recent events and how to utilise Expedia’s platforms to assist those looking to market their property. Other insights include social media and how clients can proactively use the internet to generate sales.

Tshidi Mkhosana, General Manager at the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (FedHASA) said “Before Expedia, the smaller FedHASA members, especially the B&Bs and guesthouses, were not really sure how to go about promoting themselves internationally. But Expedia came along and explained. Now, they are getting bookings from all around the world, no matter how small the establishment is.”

Expedia will also be exhibiting at Indaba on the 9th to the 11th of May, and will be focusing on how to attract more partners in Southern Africa in addition to assisting its partners with reaching international travellers through calculated marketing solutions.

As many sectors on the continent are starting to learn, utilising web data analytics can be a powerful tool for driving sales. Furthermore, the insights provided by Expedia can potentially facilitate more foreign interest in South Africa’s countless tourist destinations.