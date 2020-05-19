Article
Digital Strategy

Expedia Summit: make Africa your destination

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

Expedia will be holding two summits where it will reveal important insights that will enable South African travel and hospitality companies to harness the internet to grow sales and develop an online presence.

The Expedia Supplier Summit (8th May) will cover data, market insights, recent events and how to utilise Expedia’s platforms to assist those looking to market their property. Other insights include social media and how clients can proactively use the internet to generate sales.

Tshidi Mkhosana, General Manager at the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (FedHASA) said “Before Expedia, the smaller FedHASA members, especially the B&Bs and guesthouses, were not really sure how to go about promoting themselves internationally. But Expedia came along and explained. Now, they are getting bookings from all around the world, no matter how small the establishment is.”

Expedia will also be exhibiting at Indaba on the 9th to the 11th of May, and will be focusing on how to attract more partners in Southern Africa in addition to assisting its partners with reaching international travellers through calculated marketing solutions.

As many sectors on the continent are starting to learn, utilising web data analytics can be a powerful tool for driving sales. Furthermore, the insights provided by Expedia can potentially facilitate more foreign interest in South Africa’s countless tourist destinations. 

Big DataExpediaAfrican Tourism
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability