Business Chief Africa - February issue out now!

Welcome to the February edition of Business Chief Africa!

This month’s cover feature looks at Anton Fatti, Chief Digital Officer at Discovery Limited. Fatti explains how the company balances identity and innovation practices of local branches with expansion as a global brand.

Other leaders that feature in the magazine include Francis Ngari, Head of Digital at Resolution Insurance, on the topic of industry trends within insurance and the company's digital transformation journey and Ludovic Donati, CDO at Eramet, discusses the company's use of drones, AI, ML and other cutting-edge technology to overcome new challenges in a digital age.

In our leadership feature, we speak with CAMFED’s Executive Director, Angie Murmirwa and members of CAMFED on the topic of digital culture and how it is driving women empowerment in Africa.

This month’s City Focus takes an in-depth look at the city of Durban, the main seaport and growing tech city in South Africa. In addition, our Top 10 looks at the CEOs of the largest public companies in Africa ranked by market value.

