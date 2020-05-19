Garmin launches new Essential series in Southern Africa

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Garmin Southern Africa (PTY) Ltd, a unit of Garmin Ltd, the global leader in satellite navigation, today announced its new Essential Series devices as part of the new 2013 nüvi line-up of Personal Navigation Devices (PNDs)

The line-up includes Garmin nüvi 42LM and nüvi 52LM which makes it easier than ever to follow directions and stay on route.

Garmin’s nüvi 42LM (4.3”display) and nüvi 52LM (5”display) offer navigation at its simplest, and features spoken turn-by-turn directions and innovative, driver-friendly features.

Garmin City Navigator Southern Africa has pre-loaded maps which allow users to locate addresses and thousands of Points of Interest (POI) with ease.

Lane Assist with Junction View1 uses brightly coloured arrows and detailed images to indicate the proper lane for a turn or exit.

Garmin’s Essential nüvi range also displays your current speed, speed limit with warnings of upcoming safety cameras1 and accurate time of arrival.

The Essential Series is sleeker and thinner than before; with a re-designed mount that reduces visual clutter, for less distraction.

Mathys Thompson, Category Manager Automotive at Garmin Southern Africa, said: “Garmin nüvi devices are the gold standard of navigation due to their ease of use, reliability and feature richness.

“We are proud to introduce the latest market leading innovations for a lifetime of navigation. Our new Essential line-up significantly improves how navigation can help drivers find their way while keeping their eyes on the road.”

The Essential Series also comes with Free Lifetime Map updates for the lifetime of the unit. No activation or registration required.

However much the road systems change, users will still be shown the best way to get to where they want to go without ever paying for another map update again.

The simple and budget-friendly Essential Series is the perfect starting point for any journey with accurate turn-by-turn directions, spoken street names and Lane Assist with Junction View1.