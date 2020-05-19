Broadband coverage in Africa enhanced by strategic partnership

In anticipation of its new satellite launch, Yahsat to discuss potential strengthening of existing broadband service partnership with IEC Telecom Group into additional markets using Ka-band technology, with coverage extending to 18 African countries; overall covering 26 markets in total

UAE-based satellite operator Yahsat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the possibility of new joint opportunities with existing partner IEC Telecom Group in Africa. The agreement comes ahead of Yahsat taking delivery of its third satellite, Al Yah 3.

Covering 60 percent of Africa’s population, the company’s satellite broadband product, YahClick, will be launched in Q1 of 2017 via the new satellite – an effective tripling of the company’s coverage on the continent

Yahsat’s Chief Commercial Officer David Murphy said: “We are pleased to be in discussions with IEC Telecom on developing our current relationship and strengthening our presence in Africa. We will look at potential ways to build on our long and valued history with IEC Telecom, which dates back to the pre-launch of our second satellite, Y1B in 2012. We look forward to sharing the same success we have garnered across our existing African countries.”

“With investment, trade and industry set to continue to grow in Africa, having access to the internet and the potential for reliable, broadband connectivity via satellite is high. Building on our existing partnership would ensure YahClick delivers on its promise to have an unmatched service area and provides constant connectivity to aid the socio-economic development of the region.”



IEC Telecom is one of the world’s leading mobile and fixed satellite communications service providers and the MoU will explore ways for it to offer YahClick broadband products, services and value-added solutions to support the satellite operator’s increased coverage across Africa.

IEC Telecom Group’s CEO Erwan Emilian added: “The possibility to add 18 additional markets, which Al Yah 3 will cover, would enhance and strengthen the IEC Telecom Group portfolio in the professional Ka-band VSAT marketplace.”

“With Yahsat, we would be able to continue meeting our goal of providing our Enterprise, Government, Humanitarian, O&G, Mining, Education and Health African customers, with enhanced Ka-band HTS connectivity backed by an unmatched network reliability and consolidated by our added-value services.”

