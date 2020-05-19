Most businesses are now looking for newer ways to promote their social media campaigns along with their ecommerce activities. The coming years are surely going to be very promising for such businesses.

As more potential and interested clients follow businesses on social media sites, the possibilities keep improving for businesses in terms of ecommerce. In fact, social media sites have now become the perfect platform for businesses to promote their products and services.

Here’s how you can integrate social media with your day to day ecommerce activities:

Create a unique and innovative store on social media sites like Facebook

Regardless of what your niche is, make sure you create an interactive, unique and innovative store on Facebook. This will serve as another outlet of your business. There is just one thing you’ll need to make sure of - keep it as simple and easy to understand as possible. Your business will continue to be advertised and marketed as more people ‘like’ and ‘share’ your products and services. As the business owner, make sure that you go through the comments of your customers or audiences regularly. This will help you improve your services.

Make the wall posts interactive

Wall posts don’t just serve as a promotional opportunity; they can also be used as interactive ecommerce features. You can reveal your new products on a day to day basis by posting interactive mini-apps on your wall. This will allow visitors to browse through your different product pages, without having to leave your official Facebook wall. Other than brining your business under the spotlights, this strategy will also prove to be highly successful.

Put up hashtag reviews on Twitter

You will be adding more value to your business by ‘hashtagging’ your reviews on Twitter. This way, you can also encourage your customers and fans to talk about your products and services on Twitter. This will allow you to successfully integrate it with your day to day ecommerce activities, thereby promoting your business on a larger scale.

Make use of YouTube and video marketing strategies

YouTube is known as the world of videos, but what many of us don’t realise is that it can also be used as an excellent means to promote our ecommerce and social media campaigns. In fact, most businesses are turning to this strategy these days. YouTube and interactive videos will give you the chance to create a more personalised visual representation of your products and services. Putting these up on your social media accounts will surely give your business the much needed jumpstart, in terms of your product sales, social media presence and ecommerce engagement.

Companies that manage to integrate a successful social media campaign are able to attract more customers, fans and followers. This in turn means much more business.

Richard has been working as an online business consultant for over three years, specialising in ecommerce solutions using Magento. In the last couple of years, Richard has noticed a strong interest in social media from ecommerce businesses.