Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg steps down from tech giant role

Sheryl Sandberg’s step down from her role as Chief Operating Officer of Meta (formerly Facebook) is an evolving story with wide-ranging implications for the troubled technology giant.

Former Google exec Sandberg is widely regarded as the guiding influence behind Facebook’s transition from smart startup to mega-profitability in the 14 years she worked alongside founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg is the first to admit that, saying in a statement it was “the end of an era”.

“When Sheryl joined me in 2008, I was only 23 years old and I barely knew anything about running a company. We’d built a great product – the Facebook website – but we didn’t yet have a profitable business and we were struggling to transition from a small startup to a real organisation. Sheryl architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company. She created opportunities for millions of people around the world, and she deserves the credit for so much of what Meta is today.”

Let’s just remind ourselves of the scale of the Meta universe and the eye-watering financials. Last year, Meta raked in a staggering US$120bn in revenue. However, in February this year, after reporting the first ever drop in monthly users, US$230bn was wiped off the market capitalisation – the biggest single-day fall in a company’s value.

It’s fair to say that Facebook has faced multiple challenges in recent years after a honeymoon period that saw the social media platform grow to 2.93 billion active monthly users (Q1 2022). Heavy fines for data breaches, competition from platforms like TikTok , and regulatory concerns have dampened Meta’s mega-rise, but the advertising dollars continue to flood in.

That continued success despite significant hurdles is in no small part to Sandberg, and her ability to build a team capable of handling the company’s evolving needs.

In his statement, Zuckerberg said that “one of Sheryl’s greatest legacies is the incredible team she has built. Some of these leaders have already stepped up into larger roles reporting to me, like Nick Clegg as President, Global Affairs and Jennifer Newstead as Chief Legal Officer”.

However, when it comes to Sandberg’s successor, Zuckerberg says there will not be a direct replacement – instead the role of COO will evolve.