CFO people moves – the finance chiefs changing companies

Autumn is traditionally a time of increased CFO turnover as companies look to bring in new chiefs for the first quarter of the following year, and this one has proved no exception.

While September saw the highest number of monthly departures at companies in the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year, according to Russell Reynolds Associates, Q3 turnover was slightly down at 14% from 16% last year.

But while turnover was slightly down in the first three quarters of 2022, multiple trends are suggesting that turnover will continue to rise in the last quarter of the year.

This comes as companies face increasing economic uncertainty. Not only are CFOs under huge pressure to cut spending ahead of a possible recession, but due to the increase in market volatility, CFOs should expect more scrutiny of their job performances from the CEO and Board – which increases the potential for increased turnover.

And CFO retirement rates increased for the first time in three years, indicating that more turnover is likely on the horizon.

Retail and finance impacted

The struggling retail sector has seen numerous high-profile CFOs leaving the sector.

Julie Whalen left her role as CFO of Williams-Sonoma in late September to take the financial reins at Expedia Group. Last month, Neil Greenhalgh, the finance chief of Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports announced he would be stepping down in 2023 after four years in the role.

And Anne Bramman and Julie Brown have both announced they are stepping down from their CFO roles at Nordstrom and Burberry, respectively (in December 2022 and April 2023) but neither has said where they are going.

Stepping down from her finance chief role after more than five years, Bramman recently told Fortune she was ready to do something different with her career and start a new chapter. “What I am focused on is moving to a company to build and grow a business and a leadership team,” she said.

It’s not just the retail sector being impacted. BlackRock CFO Gary Shedlin has said he intends to leave the firm next year. Airbus CFO Dominik Assam is leaving his role in 2023 to join SAP; and Ned Segal was recently fired as Twitter CFO following Elon Musk’s takeover.

HSBC CFO Ewen Stevenson is stepping down at the end of the year. The bank said as it was approaching the end of its three-year transformation programme, the Board had taken the opportunity to review the makeup of the Executive Committee with a focus on long-term succession planning and had therefore approved the appointment of a new Group CFO.

Here, we round up seven CFO transitions taking place over the last few months.

1 Sudhanshu Priyadarshi

From Vista Outdoor to Keurig Dr Pepper

Long-time CFO Sudhanshu Priyadarshi is joining Keurig Dr Pepper as its new finance chief after stepping down from Vista Outdoor – where he has worked as CFO since May 2020. This appointment comes as Keurig Dr Pepper, which manages a portfolio of 125 brands including Krispy Kreme and Cinnabon, looks to scale the business for growth and “continue to successfully navigate the complex macro environment,” says CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu.

Sudhanshu arrives with “impressive financial management experience at leading companies,” including as CFO of Flexport, VP of finance for Walmart’s ecommerce business, and CFO for PepsiCo’s global R&D and nutritional platforms. He spent 14 years at PepsiCo in a variety of finance, planning, and strategy-related roles.

