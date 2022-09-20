People News: Shell, Furla, Ecobank, FIA, Deutsche Euroshop

Wael Sawan appointed new CEO of Shell

Following the announcement that current Shell CEO Ben van Beurden would step down at the end of the year, the oil giant has appointed Wael Sawan as the new CEO, effective January 1, 2023.

Currently serving as director of integrated gas, renewables, and energy solutions, Wael has been a member of Shell’s executive committee for three years. He has a 25-year career with Shell, working across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, and has held roles in downstream retail, and in various commercial and new business development projects.