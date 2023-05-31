Career cushioning: Third of UK workers line up ‘plan B’ job

More than a third (37%) of UK workers have admitted taking steps towards looking for a new job – predominantly due to economic uncertainty and fear of their existing role being made redundant.

And recruitment heavyweight Robert Walters believes the phenomenon of ‘career cushioning’ is growing in prominence as the nation continues to hover around the recessionary danger zone.

According to a poll of 2,000 white-collar workers, the leading reasons causing them to look elsewhere are:

A lack of job security from their company (72%)

Turbulent economic conditions (55%)

Internal changes within their business (45%)

Low job satisfaction (33%)

Chris Poole, Managing Director of Robert Walters, said: “This survey highlights how acutely aware professionals are of the difficulties organisations are currently facing due to challenging economic conditions – hence the rise of ‘career cushioning’ tactics as a protective measure.