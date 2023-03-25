Upskilling: How to win the battle for data and AI talent

Choose a strategic upskilling approach: Interdisciplinary or functional

We recommend upskilling paths for every data worker, from spreadsheet users to your most sophisticated data scientists, all supported by a common AI platform.

There are two main types of upskilling programs. Interdisciplinary upskilling programs group all workers with the same skills regardless of their business function. So, for example, Excel power users from finance learn alongside Excel power users from supply chain, and Python developers from marketing learn together with Python developers from manufacturing.

An advantage to this approach is that people get interdisciplinary team exposure and groups are big.

The second approach is functional and more use-case specific. In functional upskilling, workers with similar skills in the same business functions learn together, such as PowerBI or Tableau users from finance with SQL programmers from finance.

The advantage of functional upskilling is that common use cases and terminology can be used, and these groups tend to drive quicker adoption and time to value for AI products.

Ultimately, the best upskilling approach for your organisation depends entirely on your workplace culture, the size of the groups, and your adoption and time to value goals. However, it does pay to monitor group sizes. If the groups are too small then they may break up over time. If they’re too large, then they may never truly gell. Starting with groups of about 100 seems to work well.

The role of Governance in winning the battle for AI talent

Having all skill levels working on a common AI platform provides administrators with a single pane of glass for governing users, projects, products, data, computation, and models.

For many reasons, governance is key to winning the battle for talent. Firstly, beginner users can make costly mistakes, and having proper governance in place can help to prevent this. Secondly, managers may not understand the scope and extent of their worker’s AI knowledge, especially in AI/ML, where they may not be familiar with the techniques or technology everyone is using. A governance platform, aggregating real data about data worker performance, enables data-driven identification of rising AI talent.

Lastly, a common platform can help managers to benchmark business units and functions against each other, and identify talent in every nook of a company. When looking to identify where your next AI/ML stars will come from, it’s great to be able to cast a broad net and monitor their performance. Today’s AI/ML platforms are so usable that almost anyone who understands their data and business problems can use them effectively, which means that upskilling can increase knowledge application very quickly.

Monitor the Right Metrics

Many of the strategic metrics for measuring the success of an AI/ML upskilling program are the same as those for other digital initiatives. ROI, the percentage of tech budget spent on AI/ML, productivity (including AI/ML products per data worker per quarter), the portion of business leaders’ incentives tied to AI/ML ROI, and AI/ML talent retention and promotions — these are all great examples.

However, it’s also important to look at more operational and tactical metrics, including the percentage of data workers using AI/ML, and the percentage using a common platform. Skill retention after three, six, 12, and 24 months is also an important metric, as is the number of AI products per data worker per quarter.

The portion of a workforce that adopts AI/ML has a big impact on the value generated. If too few participate, then a sustainable community never develops, and people go back to their old ways or don’t use advanced analytics at all, which means that the AI/ML initiative could generate negative ROI.

Choose the right platform

A common AI platform enables interdisciplinary team collaboration, high reuse, and automation covering the entire AI product lifecycle. Many data scientists like to develop models by hand so they resist adopting a platform that takes away the fun parts of modeling. The ideal platform allows those that prefer to code to still build things by hand, but also get big productivity gains. A platform should be highly usable so that workers of all skill levels — from business analysts to graduate-level data scientists — want to use it.