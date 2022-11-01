The changing recruitment pathway to the top executive jobs

There is no doubting the CEO exodus. Chief executive departures hit a 20-year high in the first half of 2022, with 668 chiefs leaving their roles at US firms between January and May 2022. This marks the highest total of CEO departures in this period since 2002, when metric tracking began, and is 24% higher than in the same period last year.

“The CEO exodus continues,” says Andrew Challenger, SVP, Challenger, Gray & Christmas, attributing the shifts to current economic conditions – rising inflation, recession concerns, and re-evaluation of priorities post-pandemic.

Amid current geopolitical and economic changes, the ‘Great Resignation’ phenomenon has impacted CEOs just as much as any other leadership role, Claire Skinner, Head of Europe and Africa for Heidrick & Struggles tells Business Chief. “Many leaders are seeing this moment of disruption as an opportunity for them to expand their impact and influence to innovate and find new ways to grow for the future,” she says.

“There has been an increase in opportunities around Boards of Directors, and some CEOs who still want to have an impact say they are more interested in taking a role on a Board. Still others are taking a step back, choosing earlier retirement, extended sabbatical or looking for a role that better aligns to their core values.”

The continued escalation in chief executive turnover, not to mention societal changes and demand for diversity, has prompted many organisations to increase investment in succession planning and widen their horizons in the search for their next leader.

Skinner says organisations not only recognise that there is now more at stake for society, and for companies and their boards, but that more is uncertain, and new skills and competencies are required.

And so, they are “returning to a more expansive view of CEO succession” and increasingly taking a broad, diverse, and multi-time period approach – considering external candidates and those from less traditional C-suite pathways.

“As companies look for diversity in CEO successors, whether it be gender, ethnicity or other, it is necessary to look at less traditional backgrounds,” says Skinner. “We are seeing significant investment in developing internal leaders and scanning external talent against the backdrop of rapidly evolving geopolitical scenarios and across multiple time horizons.”

Boards have long favoured internal, but are now widening search externally

Traditionally, S&P 500 boards have long favoured internal candidates, with internal promotions marking 80% of all CEO transitions in 2021. Korn Ferry data backs this up. In the Fortune 1000, many more boards promote internally than hire externally, though conversely, the private market is almost uniquely external.

Reasons for hiring internally are multiple, not least because an external candidate’s lack of internal social networks can hamper their effectiveness, a recent university study found.

John Kurtz, a Partner in the Leadership Change & Organization practice of Kearney tells Business Chief that it can be hard for external CEO hires to understand deeply the culture of a complex organisation and to read and then motivate the whole organisation. While the facts of a company – its markets, financials, strategic opportunities – can be quickly learned by most smart executives, it is the “ability to understand nuances and drive a change process that is the challenge”.

But Kurtz tells Business Chief that increasingly Boards are discovering they and their CEOs have not done a thorough job in truly preparing for succession – with many firms failing to plan for truly diverse candidates and innovative approaches to ESG.

“Gaps in this process have been exacerbated and become clear in COVID times as market and supply chain challenges have laid bare the gaps in many executives’ readiness to take on the really complex environments that many companies are now facing,” he says. “Demand for deep knowledge of operations and supply chain has increased significantly in the last two years, especially in consumer products and manufacturing sectors.”

Tierney Remick, VC and Co-leader of Korn Ferry’s Global Board and CEO Practice also points to lack of readiness of internal candidates and to the new pivot in business as growing reasons why external candidates might be favoured today.

Among other reasons, Remick cites a major organisational transaction that changes the profile need for a CEO, and demand for very deep turnaround skills.

External hires can bring fresh perspectives, innovative approaches

Skinner concurs that an external CEO is preferable if a company has a major strategic shift in strategy, operating model, or geography, requiring different experiences than those found internally.

“If an industry is being disrupted and requires different skills, or if they are entering a different cycle pivoting from growth to consolidation or turnaround,” she says. “Equally, an ethical issue may have been identified at the top, or investors are looking for a shift, and a new leader with external perspective may be required to drive a significant transformation.”

Starbucks is a case in point. The coffee chain giant, which hopes to name a permanent successor to the CEO role later this year, is only considering external talent for the top job – a deliberate strategy to find “a different kind of leader to manage changing worker and consumer behaviour”, Interim CEO Howard Schultz said. “For the future of the company, we need a domain of experience and expertise in a number of disciplines that we don’t have now.”

Kurtz argues that it is much easier in a situation that requires major transformation to have those changes implemented by an external CEO, one surrounded by a few key executives who share her or his drive for significant change. Conversely, it can be very difficult for a long-standing executive to assume a different, and strong, change-oriented stance if she or he was a significant part of the prior leadership.

“An external hire can bring fresh perspectives, innovative approaches, the ability to trade on cross-industry experience, and often an influx of needed specialised skills,” he says. “Now is an important time to call upon digital skills and experience, deeper supply chain and operations knowledge, and a range of experiences to bring to bear during this time of extreme change and uncertainty.”

Will tomorrow’s CEOs likely come via less typical C-suite roles?

In the search for the right skill sets, new perspectives, and expanded diversity, organisations are also looking beyond traditional C-suite roles for their hires.

“Our most recent Route to the Top report found that there has been an increase in the number of CEOs who have gained C-suite experience beyond the traditional CFO and COO roles,” Skinner tells Business Chief – with candidates increasingly selected from roles such as Chief Risk Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Chief Technology Officer.

Boards are following a similar pattern to organisations’ path to the top roles, says Skinner, pointing to the Board Monitor UK report which found that 17% of appointments were from roles other than CEO, CFO and COO.

This broadening of scope reflects the increased importance of functions such as technology, risk, and strategy, as well as the fact that the role itself is expanding far beyond its historical day-to-day running of the business. CEOs today need to champion issues such as sustainability, social justice, DE&I, and cybersecurity, both internally and externally, along with other issues specific to their business or geography.

“CEOs are also in the spotlight more than ever, which can be embraced or a source of tension, depending on both personality and shareholder preferences,” says Skinner. “Their actions are scrutinised by a larger number of stakeholders, and they have to be much closer to – and transparent with – their own employees.”

In this context, Skinner points to leadership capabilities such as agility, empathy, role modelling the organisational purpose, and fostering inclusion, which she says matter just as much today as specific areas of expertise.

“Though there will always be differences in emphasis based on sectors, markets and individual companies’ scale and business models, recent research has found there are four capabilities in which future-ready leaders consistently excel – leading through influence, driving execution, creating new thinking, and having an ownership mindset,” says Skinner.

This might be why head of division roles have become increasingly common stepping-stones to the top job, with 41% of new CEOs in 2021 holding such roles, according to research.

“Many companies have elevated the heads of their main divisions to their executive teams in recognition of the roles’ importance and to ensure that those leaders take part in key decisions,” says Skinner. “Such practices also give division heads first-hand experience with executive committees and make them stronger contenders for CEO roles.”

CTOs increasingly part of CEO succession planning

Kurtz tells Business Chief that while the CFO remains a very strong perch from which to view the company and know its board and shareholders, there are increasing discussions regarding the path from Chief Technology Officer (CTO) or even Chief Transformation Officer to the top.

“What we are seeing is an increasing realisation of how vital technology and operations are to the equation when a company needs to truly differentiate,” Kurtz says.

As more companies put technological innovations at the heart of their growth, the CTO is increasingly being groomed by corporate boards as part of their CEO succession planning, says Ash Athawale, senior MD for Robert Half’s executive search division.

And CTOs are increasingly viewing the CEO role as a natural progression. Korn Ferry research found that 51% of CTOs wanted to be CEO at some point during their career.

Notable chief technologist to CEO transitions worldwide include Hans Vestberg (Verizon), Chad Dickerson (Etsy), Bryan Dove (Skyscanner), Jamie Miller (GE Transportation), Greg Carmichael (Fifth Third Bank), Stephen Gillett (Starbucks), Philip Clarke (Tesco), Dawn Lepore (Schwab Co), Tim Campos (Facebook), and Parag Agrawal (Twitter).

However unusual appointing a CTO to the CEO role might appear, McKinsey argues that, for an organisation in need of a major digital transformation, elevating a technologist might make smart business sense.

That’s not to say the ranks of future CEOs will be filled with former CTOs, nor with external candidates, but in considering wider options shows that organisations are broadening their outlook in finding the best person for the job.

“Obviously, financial knowledge is extremely important,” says Skinner, “but we are seeing that a wider selection of C-suite roles is now in the running for leadership. The opportunity to dive into a deeper pool of talent and expertise, rather than depending on one specific person to fill the role means the organisation can trial different candidates to see who is best suited for the role. By limiting themselves to only the CFO, for example, organisations rule out other candidates who may be better suited to the position.”

But, when it comes to tapping more diverse candidates for the top job, are organisations doing enough?

Kurtz believes not, and argues that not doing so is one of the largest challenges and missed opportunities for business worldwide. “Reportedly, just 13% of CEOs in Singapore are women, that’s the apex,” says Kurtz. “Even allowing for the notion that we’re still catching up from years of disproportionately preparing men for leadership roles, it seems inescapable that the best person is not always getting the top job.”