People News: BA, PwC, Atos, Telefonica Tech, Uganda Airlines

Petra Justenhoven elected Chairwoman and Senior Partner, PwC Europe

Veteran PwC partner Petra Justenhoven has been appointed to the PwC network leadership team following her election as Chairwoman and Senior Partner of PwC Europe and Territory Senior Partner of PwC Germany. This means she will help in setting the overall strategy for the network.

Petra, who is based in Munich, brings almost three decades of professional experience at PwC to her new role, including more than 25 years of auditing and advising multinational clients across a range of industries. For the last seven years, Petra has served as the Assurance Leader for PwC Germany and Europe, and prior to that, she served as Markets & Industries Leader for PwC Germany.