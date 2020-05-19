Follow @ ShereeHanna

Soarsoft Africa, a specialist in archive, migration, collaboration and messaging services and the exclusive South African distributor of Binary Tree Exchange and messaging migration solutions, will be showcasing its skills and services at TechEd 2013.

TechEd is a four-day which will be held this year at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban starting next Tuesday.

The event is South Africa’s premier Microsoft technology gathering for IT Professionals and Developers, offering comprehensive education across Microsoft's current and soon-to-be-released suite of products, solutions, tools, and services.

Chris Hathaway, Director at Soarsoft Africa, said: “TechEd is all about helping delegates to solve real-world challenges, and with the growth of Exchange messaging and SharePoint Collaboration platforms and the mission critical nature of these tools, migrations to newer versions and Cloud based offerings are certainly a challenge in today’s business environment.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to connect with clients and partners within the Microsoft network and showcase our evolving skills across archiving, migration, messaging and collaboration solutions.

“It is also an opportunity for us to highlight to the Microsoft community the pedigree of our services, solutions and partnerships with global leaders like Binary Tree.”

Binary Tree is a leading provider of messaging and collaboration transformation technology and solutions for the Microsoft platform in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments.

The global company offers best-of-breed people, processes and technology to help organisations mitigate the risks associated with large-scale IT changes, resulting in successful projects with high customer satisfaction and return on investment.

At TechEd, Binary Tree will also be unveiling its new best practice Exchange migration methodology, aimed at simplifying migrations and providing a roadmap for successful transformation in large and complex migration environments.

Hathaway said: “As the exclusive distributors of Binary Tree in South Africa, we are trusted by the organisation as knowledgeable, experienced advisors to our customers.

“One of the cornerstones of this new methodology is rationalisation, which includes many of our other skills and technology lines for Archiving, Archive Migrations, Email Continuity, Public Folder Migration, SharePoint, Messaging Management as well as security.

“The launch of this new methodology at TechEd is not only an exciting opportunity for Binary Tree, but will enhance our offering to our customers.”

Soarsoft Africa has offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town and has a successful track record spanning over a decade. It remains product independent, but supports and implements what it considers to be trusted and proven solutions to meet specific customer requirements.