Middle East companies invited to go for ethical awards

By John O'Hanlon
May 18, 2020
Do you know what a truly sustainability leadership means? The awards to be celebrated at London’s Cumberland Hotel (close to the famous Marble Arch, pictured) on September 25 give Middle East companies the chance to gain international recognition.

Back for a sixth year, Ethical Corporation’s Responsible Business Awards 2015 are open for entries. The Responsible Business Awards are a truly international affair, celebrating responsible business practice from around the world. This is your chance to showcase your sustainability commitments and gain international recognition. Past winners include Santander Brazil, Turkcell, Mars, Itaú Unibanco, Natura, Maersk, Kebony, Interface, Roshan, Diageo and many more.  Entries are welcome from around the world and from any types of organisations! Find out more about the categories here.

