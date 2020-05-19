Article
African Investor name African CEOs of the year at annual business summit

By Jonathan Dyble
May 19, 2020
African Investor (Ai), an international investment and communications group, has named the winners of its 2017 Africa investor CEO of the year award at its Africa investor Institutional Investment and Capital Markets Awards, held in New York

This year’s edition of the summit was the 11th of its kind, bringing together over 150 top CEOs from across the African continent.

Bob Collymore of Safaricom, a leading Kenyan mobile communications company, and Joshua Oigara of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) have been granted awards out those that attended.

Collymore won the Ai SRI 30 CEO of the Year award, recognising the CEO for showing his commitment to sustainable development. Collymore was accredited with driving competition across Africa, whilst also communicating Safaricom’s vision and strategy, implementing its sustainable development goals.

“Our purpose is ... creating solutions that aim to make a difference in our customer’s lives,” said Collymore.

“We are also fully focused on building a sustainable enterprise that can meet the challenges of business in a rapidly changing world.”

Oigara was awarded with the Ai40 CEO of the Year award, designed to recognise strong corporate leadership skills and advance job and skill growth in the continents overriding goal of poverty eradication.

