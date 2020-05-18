Article
Middle East’s International Coffee & Tea Festival Set to Return in November

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
The sixth edition of the only internationally recognised trade event focusing exclusively on coffee and tea in the Middle East will be held in Dubai from November 12 to 14, 2014 at the Meydan IMAX Gallery.

The International Coffee & Tea Festival (ICTF) will spotlight the region’s popular café culture and showcase some of the best coffee, tea and related F&B products, equipment and services in the market today.

As with each successive event, this year’s event will welcome many new international brands and companies offering innovative and quality-driven products and equipment which truly push the boundaries of this beverage sector.

The 2013 edition of the ICTF welcomed over 6,500 visitors from over 20 countries across the world, receiving positive feedback from exhibitors, which further reinforced its position as an instrumental event supporting the development of the region’s specialty coffee and tea market.

Over the years, the festival has facilitated the entry of countless local and international exhibitors into the Middle East’s lucrative hospitality sector which offers a traditional coffee culture and a thriving tea market.

Speaking about its Middle East launch at the ICTF last year, Mark Barnett, owner and product developer of Synesso Inc., commented: “We are very pleased with the outcome of our participation at the International Coffee & Tea Festival. Synesso was successfully launched within the Middle East at the show which truly showcased excellence in an industry-relevant format.

“Our sponsorship at this event proved to be a worthy investment, with our espresso machines attracting the attention of the hospitality sector which seeks to raise the bar of coffee service even above what is currently available in the market. We have established various business leads through the festival and we look forward to being involved once again in the 2014 edition.”

Statistics reveal that the intake of tea in the UAE has reached about seven million kilograms per annum, while consumption of coffee is expected to reach AED 359 million by 2016 growing at a rate of four percent.

In a time when hospitality industry is skyrocketing in the region with more than 4,000 coffees and teahouses serving hot and cold beverages in the UAE, the ICTF will be a gateway for beverage industry professionals to launch pioneering concepts, promote innovative products, and seek new business partnerships.

