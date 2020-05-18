Bravo working with Motorola Solutions on public safety network

Bravo, the critical communications arm of Saudi Telecom Company, is working with Motorola Solutions to build a nationwide public safety network based on TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) across the Kingdom.

Bravo’s CEO, Dr. Fahad Bin Hussain Bin Mushayt, said: “Our vision is to create one nationwide network, and this is a major step toward that. Bravo has an excellent, decade-long partnership with Motorola Solutions, the network provider and integrator of our iDEN network. We look forward to continuing this strategic relationship.”

Motorola Solutions will be working with Bravo to provide critical unified communications between the different public safety and government agencies. The enhanced network is designed to address the ever-increasing demand from end users across the Kingdom for reliable, critical communications, extending the current communications infrastructure with the latest DIMETRA TETRA based digital radio solutions.

The nationwide DIMETRA TETRA network will allow unified communications amongst the Kingdom’s numerous government and public safety agencies - many of which operate on individual networks - as well as offering enhanced services for the oil and gas industries.

Mark Schmidl, Corporate Vice President and General Manager for Motorola Solutions in EMEA, added: “In times of emergency, all emergency services must work together to protect and serve the public. In these situations time can mean lives, so clear and reliable communications is critical. This system, used by emergency services around the world, will allow us to unite public safety agencies and provide clear and reliable coverage across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”