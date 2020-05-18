STC and Commvault to deliver cloud services in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has signed an agreement with Commvault to deliver new cloud services in Saudi Arabia.

Commvault, a global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud, will be working with STC, to deliver a Backup-as-a-Service solution, utilising the STC cloud environment.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement was signed at technology event GITEX, to collaborate on the new cloud solutions targeting public sector and enterprises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This solution continues this tradition, helping customers to realise the true value of their data, while minimising complexity and cost.

Dr. Tarig M. Enaya, Senior Vice President of STC Enterprise Business Unit, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing tremendous growth, with huge potential for cloud adoption and backup as a service implementations. Through this cooperation with Commvault, we will be able to offer the best data management solutions available in the market to our customers.”

