UAE: Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces cloud services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - an American multinational enterprise information technology company - has announced the launch of multiple ‘as a service’ products and initiatives to help its partners expand revenue opportunities, accelerate delivery and transform relationships.

“As the industry has transformed with the public cloud, so has our approach to business. The new objective is to address customers’ business challenges, beyond just meeting IT requirements. And as a company, we see HPE GreenLake as critical to making this a reality,” said C.R. Howdyshell, President of Advizex, an HPE platinum partner. “By bringing HPE GreenLake to our customer, Mohawk Valley Health System, we were able to deliver the cloud experience and remarkable performance far more cost-effectively than on the public cloud. Additionally, HPE GreenLake is designed to help them build as they grow, not buy as they grow.”

HPE’s GreenLake cloud services and software platforms enable optimisation for edge, data center and colocation facilities to deliver new levels of speed and innovation for customers. Alongside plans to integrate its partners onto HPE GreenLake Central to expand partner collaboration as well as ‘as a service’ sales.

“HPE GreenLake has become the focal point for driving digital transformation with clients and a source of profitability for a steadily increasing number of partners. The HPE GreenLake for Partners Program is one of the most competitive in the industry, with the highest rebate and the ability for partners to add their own services with consumption offers for customers,” commented HPE in a company statement.

In addition, HPE has announced updates to its Pro Series programs to help partners enhance learning and increase their expertise.

“HPE GreenLake gives us 100% uptime, and the predictable pricing model is already helping us cut costs,” said Ed Hildreth, Manager of IT Distributed Systems, Mohawk Valley Health System. “Thanks to the cloud-like experience, when we needed to quickly activate additional features and resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to easily roll this out with no time delay. We are extremely pleased with HPE GreenLake and plan to leverage this model once again for new hospitals within our health system.”

Currently, over 700 partners within the HPE channel ecosystem are actively selling HPE GreenLake, with a 47% increase in HPE GreenLake orders from partners in the last year.

“We have a world class partner community enabling our customers to transform their businesses with new levels of speed and innovation,” said Paul Hunter, HPE Worldwide Head of Partner Sales. “Our partners play an essential role in both shaping and executing our strategy to become an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company. The cloud services and offerings we’re making available to partners today will bring them more opportunities to sell, help them better serve our joint customers, and more rapidly expand the scale and reach of HPE GreenLake.”

