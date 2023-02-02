Pakistan IT giant Systems is latest firm to open HQ in Saudi

Pakistan’s largest IT company, Systems, joins a growing list of global companies setting up regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

The software company, which recently became the largest company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange with a market cap of US$371.1m, has established Systems Arabia – a subsidiary headquartered in Riyadh to cover business activities in Saudi, the UAE, Egypt, and Qatar.

This comes as Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy, is set to grow at the fastest pace in a decade and could be one of the world’s fastest growing economies this year, the IMF has said, with government spending in 2023 set to increase.

Rao Hamid, a senior tech veteran at the helm as GM of Systems Arabia, and based in Riyadh, says over the past couple of years, the company has kept a keen eye on and closely monitored several key economic indicators, the government’s vision and the Kingdom’s growth potential and “we have been very encouraged”, he says.

“These are very exciting times to be present in Saudi Arabia as a business, and we are looking forward to Systems Arabia playing an active role for Vision 2030.”